The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society meets 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the downstairs classroom of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Linda Colton will be teaching a class titled “DNA: Whys, Hows and What to Do With Your Results.” This class will touch on why DNA testing is helpful and the various companies and tests available. The primary focus will be on what to do with your results and how you can boost your research using DNA cousin matches. The public is welcome; for information contact Georga at 541-296-2882 or email georga.foster@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.