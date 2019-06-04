The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society’s June meeting and program is June 8, 10:30 a.m. in the downstairs classroom at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. The meeting will feature “Tips from the Tech” with Linda Colton as presenter. She is a family history librarian in the Family History Library in Hood River and will provide an update on RootsTech and FamilySearch. This is an extension program for the beginning class held in April. Anyone that attended that class will benefit greatly by Linda’s presentation. A $1 donation is suggested to offset room rental.
