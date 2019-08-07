For the eighth year in a row, NW Natural and the American Red Cross will host “Get Ready” events to help people prepare for natural disastors
Get Ready is free and open to everyone. This year’s event in The Dalles is Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Station 1, 1400 W. 8th St., The Dalles.
“Each year, we partner with the American Red Cross, local fire departments, and other public agencies and organizations to provide this vital emergency information to our customers and the public,” said Melissa Moore, NW Natural public information officer. “It’s important during National Preparedness month in September that we all take stock of how well we’re prepared for an earthquake or other natural disasters.”
The first 100 attendees at each Get Ready event will receive a starter emergency kit, and there will also be drawing to win a family emergency preparedness kit. Additionally, information and giveaways will be distributed by participating agencies at the events. At most locations, free lunch will be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.