The Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair is the weekend of Oct. 19-20, open 10 a.m to 5 p.m., at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free. Celebrate the fall season special guests from the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), displaying various medieval reproductions of clothing, cooking, household items and traditional tools, archery, fencing and more from the pre-17th century time period.
Columbia Gorge apples and pears will be available, as well as specialized crafts and gifts; Odell Garden Club’s annual autumn flower show and sale; a Hood River Art Club exhibit as well as gourmet food products, flowers, baked goods, jewelry, arts and crafts, custom furniture and more. All items are grown, made, or crafted in the four counties in Oregon and Washington that make up the central Columbia River Gorge.
You can also check out the popular Ranch Sorting competition, a timed event where two riders work together to herd designated cattle into the pen (clinic begins at 9 a.m., competition is at 1 p.m.)
