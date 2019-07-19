Gorge Grown Food Network will host a Harvest Dinner fundraiser Friday, Sept. 13, at Mt. View Orchards in Parkdale, Ore.
Gorge Grown is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farmers, ensuring access to healthy food for everyone, and growing a strong food system in the rural Columbia River Gorge. Tickets are $110, available online at GorgeGrown.com.
Contact Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420 with questions.
