Gorge Pride weekend events
Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance will celebrate the LGTBQ Community June 29-30 in Hood River.
Saturday’s events include a Pride Parade downtown Hood River from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; a Pride Festival at Hood River Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Pride Afterparty at Double Mountain Brewery (8 4th St, Hood River) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday events include a Rainbow Fun Fun/Walk, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hood River Waterfront Park; and a drag brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River City Saloon (207 Cascade Ave., Hood River).
Love Always Wins at Slopeswell
Saturday, June 29, Noon-10pm
Pride Month & Weekend Celebration
After you celebrate Pride Festival at the Waterfront in Hood River on June 29, come see us in the taproom at 1021 12th St #102, Hood River. $1 from every cider purchased all day/night long will be directly donated to Columbia Gorge Pride. All you have to do is drink delicious cider to celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community in the Gorge. Plus live music with Laura May & Heather Michelle that night with no cover charge!
Then, CGPA becomes the Community Tap July through September in the taproom with $1 from a set cider tap benefiting their efforts.
