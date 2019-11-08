A reading of a chapter titled “Celilo Falls: Parallel Lives Along N’Chi-Wana” with authors with Ed Edmo and Lani Roberts is Sunday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles High School Auditorium, 220 E. 10th. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Edmo, a Shoshone-Bannock poet, storyteller and educator, joins Roberts, Ph.D, retired professor of philosophy, as they read excerpts from their chapter, “Celilo Falls: Parallel Lives Along N’chi-Wana,” and share childhood memories of growing up in The Dalles in the 1950’s, but from distinctly separate vantage points. The reading is from the book “Seeing Color: Indigenous People and Racialized Ethnic Minorities in Oregon.” The event is hosted by the Confluence project.
Edmo lived at the fishing village at Celilo Falls until its inundation in March 1957. Roberts grew up six miles away, just outside The Dalles, a descendant of an early settler family.
Although they grew up in the same area and are the same age, they lived parallel lives because of the differences in their ethnic heritage. During their childhoods, signs in the windows of businesses read, “No dogs or Indians allowed.”
Their juxtaposed stories give a full picture of rural Oregon and the experiences they had along the N’chi-Wana River.
