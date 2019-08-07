Twenty-one women are participating in Harmony of the Gorge Chorus’ fundraising event for the summer—the Fourth Annual Purple Corset Garage Sale Aug. 9-10. Clothing for all ages and sizes; jewelry, old and new; canning jars in good shape; many books and more. Sale located at 2206 E. 12th Street, The Dalles. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
