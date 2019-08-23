Mid-Columbia Health Foundation is hosting the Healthy Lung & Heart Dart, a 3/5/10K Fun Run,along the Riverfront Trail in The Dalles on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 9 a.m.
“We were very encouraged when we had nearly 100 participants turn out last year,” said event coordinator Cynthia Kortge.
“We want this year to be bigger and better and we’ve added some sponsorship opportunities,” she said. Those opportunities include a $100 “Finish Line Sponsor;” $250 “1/2 Way There Sponsor” and $500 for “The Whole Shabang Sponsor.”
So far Brown Roofing and Wheatland Insurance Center have stepped up as finish line sponsors, Kortge said. Proceeds from the run stay local, with registration fees starting at $15 per person.
“We have two patient assistance funds that are in need of a boost and will benefit from the fun run,” Kortge said. “Our Pulmonary Rehab Fund and Cardiac Rehab Fund have already helped several patients this year, but we want to do more.”
To sign up visit the Health Foundation online at www.mcmc.net/funrun or search for the event on Facebook. Those who are unable to participate but want to help are encouraged to sign up as a sponsor, call 541-296-7275 or email mchf@mcmc.net.
