Join in a community project to help save the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, the oldest commercial building in The Dalles, 1 to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles.
A presentation on the history of the building and a market study will be followed by a discussion of potential uses for the building.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, The Dalles Main Street, and a grant from Restore Oregon.
