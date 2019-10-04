To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to spell your name.
Looking Back
20 years ago – 1999
A new Lewis and Clark interpretive sign was posted Monday on The Dalles waterfront in preparation for the upcoming bicentennial. Erected at the Rock Fort site on West Third Street, the sign is one of 15 that will appear in locations across the state.
Potential school property near Sorosis Park and Columbia Gorge College received almost no support Saturday from school forum participants. The newly considered 4.5 acre city-owned parcel came into discussion last week after it was identified through a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) search. Another alternative, a nearby orchard site, was quickly discarded by the moderator Saturday after numerous restrictions were outlined.
Saturday’s school forum didn’t yield a widely acceptable new solution to The Dalles Middle School’s problems, but it did offer some insights. Chief among those is that the community wants this problem solved, and soon. The 178 participants in the forum, while they weren’t exactly a cross section of the whole community, probably did reflect some community attitudes—foremost a desire to find a quick, acceptable solution.
PORTLAND (AP)—Several hundred salmon slogged upriver to the Bonneville Dam two weeks sooner than expected, forcing dam managers to authorize an unscheduled release of water to keep their eggs submerged. The Bonneville fall Chinook, on of two populations of Columbia River fall Chinook that have found a place to spawn in the wild, lay eggs in beds kept wet from water pouring through the dam.
Mid-Columbia prisoners are now lodged in the new regional corrections facility as the Wasco County Jail officially closed its doors. The county jail operation, including the transfer of inmates, ceased as of 7 a.m., according to Sheriff Darrell Hill. He was busy Wednesday morning transferring the last of 17 prisoners from the old jail, according to jail officials.
Though packed with nine statewide initiative measures, the Nov. 2 vote by mail ballot will have only one local issue. Voters in the City of The Dalles are being given another chance to say whether they want to provide a stipend for the elected city councilors.
HERMISTON (AP)—Preliminary tests indicate that fumes from construction materials sickened 36 workers at the Umatilla Chemical Depot last month, military officials said Tuesday.
40 years ago – 1979
The prospects for the aluminum industry are secure, J. Donald Rauth, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Martin Marietta Corporation, said Friday. Rauth, speaking at the groundbreaking for his company’s $125 million expansion at the Goldendale plant, said that “...it may be timely for me to comment briefly on the general economic climate of our nation at this time. We are all quite aware of the widespread concerns being expressed about the near-term course of the U.S. economy,” but added he and his associates had no reservations regarding the future of the plant.
The closure of the low-level nuclear waste dump at Hanford, Wash., could have a “serious impact” on facilities in Oregon that ship their wastes to the site, state officials said Thursday.
Cable television subscribers in The Dalles will get a free four-day preview of Home Box Office (HBO) televiewing next week, Randy Wink, manager of the Cox Cablevision System in The Dalles, announced.
The District 12 school board Thursday authorized up to $800 to pay for an engineering study of cracking buildings three and four at The Dalles Junior High. Periodically the buildings show damage from shifting ground formations.
The city’s weed abatement program is nearing an end for 1979 and is considered such a success that it will be expanded next year, city fire chief Guy Ealey said. The chief considers the program successful because of a lower number of grass fires this year and because “so many lots look better.” This was the first year of the program to clear vacant lots of potential fire hazards, and although some areas were missed in the inspections he determined the program “reasonably successful.”
The Tuesday meeting of The Dalles Christian Business & Professional Women’s Council will be held at a new meeting place, Portage Inn at 7 p.m.
The Mid-Columbia Women’s Fellowship meeting of the Conservative Baptist Association will be held at The Dalles Judson Baptist College campus Tuesday morning. Women of local churches, Calvary and Chenowith Baptist, will host others from the region.
60 years ago – 1959
Members of Dalles City Council and Mayor John Howe heard an objection last night to their negotiations with the State of Oregon over Sorosis Park property presently used by the Mid-Columbia Home. The objection, in summary, stated: “The Sorosis Park Association (is) protesting the leasing, the permanent disposal of any part or parcel of the park property, or the granting of roads and highways within the park property other than for the use of the park.”
Paul Walden, chairman of The Dalles Dam Dedication Committee, told members of the committee and other officials at an “R-Day” briefing this morning that Vice President Richard M. Nixon and his party are now expected to arrive at The Dalles Airport at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
A period of high employment continued for the month of September, the monthly report of The Dalles office of the Oregon State Employment Service showed today.
BOSTON (UPI)—The United States is developing a rocket at least twice as powerful as those believed used by Russia in its space efforts but the American project is lagging a year behind because of insufficient funds, rocket expert Dr. Wernher von Braun said Monday night.
PORTSMOUTH, N. H. (UPI)—The nuclear submarine Sea Dragon collided with a whale during sea trials Monday night, the Navy disclosed today, but reached port under its own power.
MOSCOW (UPI)—The Soviet Tass news agency announced that Lunik III completed its circle around the moon today.
80 years ago – 1939
Body of a middle-aged man, believed to have been in the Columbia river three weeks or longer, was taken from the river early this afternoon by officers after it was seen today at 10:30 a.m. by E. L. Larson of Lyle. No marks of identification were found on the body, which was in a bad state of decomposition.
A Freewater man was sent to The Dalles hospital with a broken left collar-bone, and hay was strewn indiscriminately along the Union Pacific right-of-way, when the railroad’s No. 11 train, five minutes late, crashed into a truck bound for the local ferry this morning.
More than 75 delegates were registered this morning at the opening sessions of the sixth annual convention of the Oregon Republican club, which got under way at 10 a.m. at the civic auditorium, where the two-day meetings will be held.
The ICC report on the railroad rate reduction case upheld the principle that a differential does prevail between water and rail transportation, L. C. Jones, commerce counsel for The Dalles Traffic association, announced today following an examination of the document.
ROME, Oct. 6. (UP)—Fascist officials today viewed Adolf Hitler’s speech as moderate but as failing to offer any great hope for peace.
LONDON, Oct. 6. (UP)—The ministry of information said today that “no peace proposals are likely to be found acceptable which do not effectively free Europe from the menace of aggression.” In the first official British reaction to Adolf Hitler’s reichstag speech the ministry referred to the fuehrer’s proposals as “vague” and “obscure.”
100 years ago – 1919
Charging embezzlement of $4098.40, suit has been filed in the Wasco county court house by The Home Lumber and Coal Company of Weiser, Idaho, and Vale, Oregon, against J. F. Hertzler of this city, former general manager of the lumber and coal concern. The sensational charges came as a bomb to Hertzler and his wife. When the papers were served upon Hertzler he staggered back and fell in a faint. With difficulty he was revived.
The parade to be held in this city during Wasco county fair week will be a surpassing demonstration of beauty and artistry. At least 100 decorated floats, depicting the various enterprises of this county will be entered.
That the Oregon manufactures division will be a noteworthy attraction at the Wasco county fair which starts next Monday is the promise of L. A. Schanno, director of this portion of the demonstrations. A few surprises are looked for in this division.
James H. Richmond grand high priest of the grand chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Oregon will be the guest of honor of members of the local chapter on Wednesday evening, October 8. The Dalles chapter is the fourth largest in membership in the state.
OAKLAND, Oct. 6.—Rioting began afresh in the street car strike this afternoon when the cars appeared loaded with armed strike breakers. Thousands of strike sympathizers charged the cars throwing bricks and clubs.
OAKLAND, Oct. 6.—With the San Francisco and Oakland Terminal Railway reported as ready to concede the eight hour day the strike of its employes seemed today to be approaching an end.
