The Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion baseball program is hosting a fan and sponsor appreciation night at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at Bob Williams Field.
Admission is free of charge.
The first 400 fans to attend will be issued a ticket at the gate.
In the middle of the fifth inning, they can redeem their tickets for $10 cash.
There is a ceremony on tap to honor Marlys Krein, Al Wynn, Bob Brockman, Doug Sawyer and Doug Hattenhauer..
