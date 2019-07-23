OSU Extension Open Campus and Juntos programs are teaming with OSU Pre-College Programs to offer a free day camp for middle school students!
This camp is for all students entering 6th grade – entering 9th grade. Current OSU students will be the camp counselors and will lead campers in 5 full days of hands-on activities looking at invention and design from concept to completion. They will also learn about exciting careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
The camp will be August 5-9th from 9:00-4:00pm at CGCC in the cafeteria. It will include lunch and snacks and it is FREE!
Register ASAP! Deadline is July 31st, go to this link https://tinyurl.com/y752fujl or call Ann Harris at (541)296-5494 for more information
