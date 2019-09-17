So far, one person, Solea Kabakov, has applied to fill the Zone 5 vacancy on the D21 school board.
The school district is accepting applications for the vacancy until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
Dr. Bethani Frantz-Studebaker had just won election in May to a seat she was appointed to last summer, but her husband got a new job in Idaho and they moved in August.
Kabakov said she has four kids, ages 9 to 16, and has a personal investment in local schools. “Even if I didn’t have school-age children, I value our education and I know every community needs strong education so folks can grow up and go to college if they want or gain employment after high school if that’s their path,” she said.
She said she was also “nervous about the hiring of a new superintendent so I’d like to be in the room and be part of the process to vet that person to make sure they’re a good fit and that they’re transparent and fair and professional.”
Superintendent Candy Armstrong is retiring next June and the board has decided to hire a consultant to help find her replacement.
Kabakov said she was motivated to apply after attending a candidate forum last spring “and it was really inspiring to hear the people speak who were running for school board.”
Kabakov ran for mayor of The Dalles in 2016, losing to then-incumbent Steve Lawrence, and is on the budget committee for the City of The Dalles and also the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency.
She said she’s attended many business meetings that are run similarly to school board meetings, in terms of following Robert’s Rules of Order.
“I’m experienced enough in meetings that I’m calm and I’m able to communicate effectively,” she said. “I have what I consider to be emotional intelligence in that I can read the room. I think I’d be a good fit to bring the board together and try to find consensus on issues.”
Kabakov is a senior sales associate at Powder Pure, a business in the port of The Dalles industrial area. She’s also been a small business owner.
She grew up with politically active parents and continues that tradition.
She was a delegate for Bernie Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
