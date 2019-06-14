To the editor:
Sometimes at the crosswalk at 12th and Union streets, drivers speed past children waiting to go across. How rude!
Drivers speed pass others waiting at crosswalks in The Dalles. I have witnessed it!
Some drivers are too close to stop, but they’re good drivers. Others might not see you, but they do sometimes and they just don’t care. Some people don’t think this makes a difference. They don’t realize someone could get hurt because of them. These drivers, especially the ones with big trucks, can look and see people waiting at the crosswalk.
Volunteers could help by doing crosswalk duty in the busiest areas.
This is one of the problems the community can help stop. Let’s all do our part!
Marley Perry, age 9
The Dalles
