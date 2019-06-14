The following letter is in response to the letter titled “In Our Midst” published in the July 9 issue of The Dalles Chronicle.
I’m not sure what was meant by the Democratic Party using any method “fair, foul or criminal” to undermine our government and obstruct any and all legislative efforts. There has been no “criminal” effort to undermine the government.
There have been numerous indictments of criminals in the government, but thats what happens to criminals. The Democratic Party would love to see Trump gone, much as the Republican Party wanted to see Obama gone and did everything they could to undermine his administration. (Recall when Mitch McConnell summed up his plan to National Journal: “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” or perhaps John Boyner... offering his plans for Obama’s agenda: “We’re going to do everything — and I mean everything we can do — to kill it, stop it, slow it down, whatever we can.” )
While its nice to vent, its disingenuous to suggest that only one party has the interests of America, when in fact neither party is showing much effort.
Conspiracy theories and false, unsupported charges serve none of us. A divisive President who insults and discriminates against others, calls other countries names, insults their leaders and uses tariffs as a compliance weapon has a hard time bringing people together to achieve worthwhile legislation.
And finally, at a time when climate change is a national and international concern, our current President has repeatedly supported moves to weaken environmental oversight, from promoting coal, pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, rolling back the Clean Power Plan, loosening regulations on Toxic Air Pollution, rescinding methane flaring rules, weakening fuel economy rules, approving seismic air gun blasts to search for underwater oil and gas deposits, “reinterpreting” the migratory bird treaty act, dramatically downsizing two national monuments, de-listing climate change from national security threats and cutting EPA funding.
That’s not working for America. That’s promoting environmental disaster. That’s making discrimination and harassment acceptable. That’s alienating our long time allies. That’s increasing the national debt to pad the pockets of the wealthy. And that’s why a lot of us don’t like the current state of things.
Mary Wilson
Goldendale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.