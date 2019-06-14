The following letter is in response to the letter titled “In Our Midst” published in the July 9 issue of The Dalles Chronicle.
Robert Mueller (lifelong Republican), “If we had had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” Investigations are ongoing.
Your “outside group coming to America to undermine our government” wasn’t the Democrats—it was the Russians. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said. And on national TV, Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt: “And in fact when I decided to just do it (fire Comey), I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.” Tell me he’s not obstructing justice there.
The Clinton Lynch claim is laughable. Somehow, their meeting on an airport runway was clandestine and evil. You don’t think both of them have a cell phone?
You complain about the Dems legislating. They can legislate AND investigate. The GOP had the House from 2010-2018, the Senate from 2014, the House, Senate, and Presidency from 2016 to 2018. The least productive Congresses in our history. No jobs bills, infrastructure bill, immigration reform, healthcare reform, total disregard of the environment and climate and NOTHING for the middle class. They proposed a healthcare bill by Greg Walden that was so bad (a 17 percent approval rating) that with all three branches they STILL couldn’t pass it. Some credit given for another massive tax break for the wealthy tho, of which the rest of us got-nothing.
“Trump shows Obama to be a poor performing President.” In 2008 Obama inherited a smoking, cratered economy from George Bush. By 2016 there were 12 million new jobs, 7 years of growth, the market doubled, unemployment was 4 percent, and 20 million citizens gained healthcare. Handed a Lamborghini, we’ll be lucky if Trump doesn’t crash the economy-again-with his disastrous trade policies and bumper-car tariffs.
About corruption: Trump had an affair with a pornstar, while his wife was pregnant, no less, THEN paid her off (a felony) before the election. And a reminder, Trump’s personal attorney of over a decade is in jail. His national security adviser-in jail. His campaign manager-is in jail. Don’t investigate, you say?
To me, Trump is barely literate, intellectually shallow, and ignorant. He praises our enemies. And is laughed at and loathed by our allies. But those are not reasons for impeachment or indictment. No, that will happen simply because he broke the law.
Ron Krol
The Dalles
