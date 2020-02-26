Take a guided virtual road road trip down Interstate 84 and Washington State Highway 14 through the Columbia River Gorge with renowned geologist and photographer Dr. Marli Miller on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.
With its spectacular mountain ranges, lush valleys and tumbling rivers, the Northwest attracts nature lovers and travelers from around the world. But the landscape didn’t appear overnight. It formed through a variety of geologic processes over millions of years. University of Oregon geologist and photographer Miller will outline the geology of Oregon and Washington as seen mostly along our federal and state highways, as well as a few places off the beaten path.
Beginning with the plate tectonic setting of the Pacific Northwest, she will describe the process of continental growth that added slices of lithosphere to the continent’s edge and now forms the underlying but diverse “basement” of the region. Many of these rocks are readily visible in the Coast Range, North Cascades, Okanogan, Klamath and Blue Mountains. Following that, she’ll lead a photographic “roadtrip” up I-84 and Washington State Highway 14 in the Columbia Gorge to illustrate many of the younger features that make our landscape so unique. These features include the lava flows of the Columbia River Basalt, landslides in the Columbia Gorge and the river itself.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18; the 7 p.m. program only is $5. The evening’s crispy lemon herb chicken dinner is offered by ROOTED in the Gorge, now open in the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. This event is offered in partnership with the Ice Age Floods Institute.
For information and tickets, visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541.296.8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.