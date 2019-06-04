Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Sports Medicine Department is again offering free summer strength and conditioning camps for local youth athletes.
Camps are designed to enhance athletic performance, reduce the risk of common athletic injuries, and prep athletes for the upcoming fall sports season. The free camps are open to all middle and high school students.
Sessions will focus on proper technique, form, and safety in running, jumping, weight training, injury prevention and nutrition and hydration.
Signed waiver and online registration required. To register, go to www.mcmc.net/summer-strength.camp.
Camp Schedules:
DUFUR: All sports strength camp begins June 10, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Dufur High School.
WHITE SALMON: All sports strength camp begins June 18, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Columbia High School. Middle School Strength Camps are 5:30 to 7 p.m., June 18-20, 27 and July 11, 18 and 25, at Columbia High School.
THE DALLES: Camps in The Dalles begin June 24 at The Dalles High School’s Amaton Field and weight room. Novice high school strength camp 3 to 4:30 p.m., advanced high school strength camp 5 to 7 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays. Middle school strength camp Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
HOOD RIVER: All sports strength camp in Hood River begin June 25 at Horizon Christian School, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday.
