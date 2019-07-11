Mosier will host the Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp production of Pinocchio this coming week, July 15-16, with two performances planned July 20 at Mosier Community School.
School age children are encouraged to participate: Cost is $85 for the week. To sign up, contact Camilia at 541-980-1392 or email camiliarichardson@yahoo.com.
Local cast for Pinocchio, a musical conceived and written by Jim Carson about a wooden puppet who longed to become real, include Pinocchio, the Blue Fairy, Jiminy Cricket, the villainous Fox and the mischievous Cat. Also featured are puppets and Pinocchio’s tough friends, Candlewick, and Candlewick’s Crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.