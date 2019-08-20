NPRA Rodeo Fri. & Sat., Aug. 23, 24, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Featuring events such as bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, barrel racing, team roping, break away, steer wrestling and tie down.
Access to the rodeo is included with fair admission.
NPRA Rodeo Fri. & Sat., Aug. 23, 24, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Featuring events such as bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, barrel racing, team roping, break away, steer wrestling and tie down.
Access to the rodeo is included with fair admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.