The Gorge Winds Concert Band presents a night of frightful music entitled “October Spooktacular” on Sunday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m. in The Dalles Middle School Auditorium (1100 E. 12th St.) in The Dalles.
This concert will feature band arrangements selected to get you in the spirit for Halloween. They will be playing songs such as A Rockin’ Halloween, House of Horrors, The Phantom of Dark Hollow, Ghosts in the Graveyard and The Witching Hour. You may just find that Halloween takes on a Spooktacular feel this year.
Everyone is encouraged to show up at the concert in your very best costume to help us get everyone in the Halloween spirit.
There will be a raffle during the course of the concert, as well as treats at its conclusion.
Tickets for our raffles will be available at the door as you enter.
The Gorge Winds Concert Band is a 501(c) 3 organization comprised of men and women in the Mid Columbia area who are dedicated to making a unique musical and cultural contribution to our communities. Founded in 2000, the concert band performs in many venues throughout the Mid Columbia area, i.e. The Dalles, Hood River and Goldendale.
More online at www.gorgewindsband.org, or on Facebook.
