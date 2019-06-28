District staff from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have planned 20 public meetings around the state to discuss big game regulations. The meetings are an opportunity to hear about changes proposed for the 2020 season, comment on those changes, and ask questions of district biologists.
As part of a multi-year process to review, simplify and improve the big game hunting regulations, ODFW is proposing some major changes for 2020, including changing the Western Oregon centerfire bag limit to a buck with a visible antler and offering a new general season antlerless elk damage tag, according to ODFW.
A meeting is scheduled in The Dalles Thursday, July 18, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Screen Shop, 3561 Klindt Dr. in the Port of The Dalles.
Public comment about the proposals, and other issues related to big game regulations, will be taken at these meetings, or can be sent to odfw.commission@state.or.us. Final 2020 Big Game Hunting Regulations will be adopted at the Sept. 13 ODFW Commission meeting in Gold Beach.
