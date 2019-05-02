Klindt’s Booksellers is excited to welcome Oregon Book Award winner Clemens Starck for a reading and book signing to celebrate his newest release, “Cathedrals and Parking Lots,” 5 p.m. Friday, May 3.
Clem Starck is a Princeton drop-out, former merchant seaman, retired union carpenter and construction foreman. His poetry celebrates daily living in clear, beautiful language. Publisher’s Weekly wrote, “Probing work and family life, Starck displays a deep respect for mundane and, seemingly, randomly chosen, subjects: work boots, archery, a car engine, cutting grass.” Dana Jennings, of the New York Times Art Beat, wrote Starck is “an essential plainspoken poet of work.”
Starck is the author of seven book of poems, including the award-winning Journeyman’s Wages (1995). Reading and book signing is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.