The Dalles Area Chamber’s “Power Breakfast” is 7 a.m., Aug. 2, at Cousin’s Restaurant and Saloon. This week’s topic is, “Speed networking—A quick way to expand your professional contacts and more” presented by Chamber director Lisa Farquharson. Do other business professionals know you, your business, or what service/product you provide? Do they know your message? Can they tell a customer about you efficiently enough that the customer would want to come to your place of business? If you answered ‘no’ or ‘not sure’ to any of these questions, then you need to come to this session, said Farquharson.
“We all know that word-of-mouth is the best advertising but does your business community know the right words to describe your business? Do you know about other businesses so that you can make a customer happy by properly referring them to what they were seeking? We need to work together and that is what Speed Networking is all about.”
Speed networking is the business version of speed dating. However, at speed networking events, you readily share contact information with each other and decide themselves who they will follow up with. This type of event can provide exposure to a lot of people in a short amount of time. It is a way to let others know who you are and what you are looking for, whether new customers or clients, business or sales leads, or a new job or internship.
