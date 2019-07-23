The City of The Dalles Historic Landmarks Commission will conduct a public hearing at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 313 Court Street, The Dalles, to consider installation of a classic neon sign at the 323 E. Second Street, the “Edward C. Pease Department Store,” commonly known as Craig Office Supply, which is a “secondary contributing resource included in The Dalles Commercial Historic District,” according to the city’s Community Development Department.
The property is owned by Craig Development LLC. and is zoned Central Business Commercial. Applicant is The Dalles Main Street.
The purpose of the neon sign is “to enhance a walking tour and increase interest in downtown,” according to the application.
