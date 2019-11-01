Public Meetings
The Dalles
The regularly scheduled meeting of the The Dalles Planning Commission on Thursday, Nov. 7, has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21.
Wasco County
The Wasco County board of commissioners meet in regular session Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Wash. St., Sute 302, The Dalles, beginning at 9 a.m. Agenda includes a 9:30 a.m. public hearing on fee schedule ordinance; 9:45 a.m. Urban Growth Expansion and DEQ implementation reports; 10:15 a.m. Youth services, youth empowerment shelter; 10:40 a.m. treatment contract with Fritz Bachman; 10:50 a.m. Riverfront Trail discussion.
Other
QLife regular board meets Thursday, Nov. 7, noon at Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles, Oregon Deschutes Room–BO8. Various reports and updates, followed by executive session.
Sherman County Housing Grant Review Committee meets Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at the Sherman County Courthouse, 500 Court Street, in Moro. Agenda: New Rental Housing Development grant application.
MCEDD Loan Administration board meets Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. at the MCEDD Office, 515 East Second Street, in The Dalles. Agenda: Loan Request for Hooligans Family Fun Center, The Lyle Hotel, Inc. Other business.
MCEDD Executive Committee meets Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at the MCEDD Office, 515 E. 2nd St., The Dalles. Agenda: Financial Report; Personnel policy-Section 125; Facilities Status; Symposium debrief and various reports.
Wasco Co. Soil & Water Conservation District meets 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the USDA Service Center, 2325 River Rd., The Dalles . Agenda: project updates (Mosier and White River); district cost share funding requests; annual work plan; contracting for Deep Well Project #2.
Northern Wasco County PUD meets 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in the board room at 2345 River Road in The Dalles. New business includes 1. Update on AMI (Automated Metering Infrastructure) project; Presentation of Cost of Service Analysis by Steve Andersen, EES Consulting; 2020 Vision Budget.
The NORCOR board meets Nov. 7, 9 to 11 a.m. at the NORCOR Juvenile Facility conference room, 211 Webber Street, The Dalles.
