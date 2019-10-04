The Dalles
Monday—City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 313 Court St., The Dalles. Agenda: Revisions to Oregon’s Title 10 Land Use and Development Ordinance (LUDO).
Wasco County
Thursday—Management Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Room B08, Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington St., The Dalles. Agenda: General staff items.
Other
Tuesday— QLife Board Meeting, noon, 511 Washington Street, Deschutes Room BO8.
Tuesday—Columbia Gorge Commission, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Action Item (9:15 a.m.): Gorge Commission discussion about next steps with the Washougal pit. Work Session Item (10 a.m.): Gorge2020 Climate Change: Staff seeks Commission discussion and guidance for next steps to incorporate climate change adaptation into the Gorge 2020 Management Plan review. Work Session Item (1 p.m.): Working with the NSA Counties with Permit Compliance and Enforcement-Part 3.
Wednesday—Dufur Recreation District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Dufur City Hall, 175 NE 3rd St, Dufur. Discussion items; Aristo Technical Management Report , Northern Wasco PUD Letter, Pole Attachment Rates Revised, Professional Services Agreement, New York Times – Rural America Article.
