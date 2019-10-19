“Recognizing the diversity among us” with Miguel Angel Herrada will be presented at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Thursday, Oct. 24. Herrada will begin the conversation in Spanish at 5 p.m. An optional ($15) dinner of pork tacos with mango salsa, coleslaw, black beans and rice pilaf begins at 6 p.m. After dinner, the English version of the program begins at 7 p.m. Program is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged.
We all live among diverse and vibrant people and cultures, according to a press release from the Center, and reflecting on our differences can help us see ourselves and “others” as part of one big ecosystem. Awareness and appreciation of our differences has all kinds of positive impact in our lives, creating community and inspiring respect, empathy, and solidarity.
Herrada will lead a conversation that takes a new look at this idea and explores how a deeper understanding of diversity can be an indispensable tool for making better choices about the world we share.
Herrada is an ethnomusicologist, and is passionate about social structures and their representations in art, music, religions, and cultures. He serves as the health equity and diversity strategist for Pacificsource, and is also a multi-instrumentalist.
His professional interests are to help underrepresented and underserved populations get access to health services in a more appropriate and cultural way, and to build capacity and elevate interest in topics related to equity and social determinants of health.
Herrada recently received an award granted by the Oregon Primary Care Association for supporting health equity causes in Central Oregon. He said he looks forward to connecting with Oregonians to explore the many facets of diversity and how to use it to create more inclusive communities.
This Oregon Humanities Conversation Project program is open to everyone. More information; 541-296-8600 x 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
