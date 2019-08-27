On the 18th anniversary of the 911 attacks against the United States, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue will pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day and for those who carry on the work — fire, EMS, police, reserve and active military.
Members of the public are invited to attend this moment of silence. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at Station 1, 1400 W. 8th Street at 7 a.m. The memorial will commence at 7:15 a.m. and conclude at 7:35 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.