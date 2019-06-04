The Wasco County Republican Central Committee will hold a social 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. 2nd. St., The Dalles. Come meet up with fellow Republicans for an informal meet and visit mixer. Refreshments, finger foods and sweets provided—you can order dinner as well.
This is an off election year so a good time to talk about what’s ahead in 2020 for the county, state and nation. Join us to meet and network with fellow Republicans.
