ReVoiced, an a cappella group from Florida, will perform at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Doors open at 6 p.m., performance begins 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 students, $12 adults, available at Columbia Gorge Toyota, The Dalles Middle School and online at revoicedthedalles/brownpapertickets.com. Cost is $15 at the door.
“ReVoiced has come to The Dalles twice before and they have been hugely accepted,” said Leslie Sullivan, who works with band, choir and music theater at the school.
Proceeds will benefit The Dalles Middle School music department.
The performance is sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota and Columbia Gorge Honda in The Dalles.
Since 2012, reVoiced has gained a reputation for captivating audiences, creating their own sound by “revoicing” familiar classics, according to the group’s website.
These five charismatic entertainers bring their distinct personalities together to create an unforgettable vocal experience. Its members have received countless vocal accolades, performing on Broadway and television shows like American Idol and The Sing-Off.
One of the group’s long-held commitments is their self-managed Music in Schools Tour, where they’ve raised over $60,000 for music education programs across the country.
In 2017, reVoiced expanded their community outreach by partnering with Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization that promotes awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. True to their roots, reVoiced strives to make music that makes a difference.
