The Fort Dalles Riders Club hosts the return of rodeo in The Dalles with the Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo this weekend, June 28-29, presented by C.H. Urness Motor Company and Y102 Gorge Radio. The event will feature professional bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing, as well as mutton bustin’ and Mexican dancing horses.
Thirty top bull riders and bronc riders will be in The Dalles to compete in this year’s event. Many of these cowboys have won championships around the country and are among the best in the sport, said Wayne White, organizer and announcer for the event.
Several of the contestants have qualified for the prestigious Columbia River Circuit Finals in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
“A good group of bull riders and bronc riders will be on hand to do battle,” White said. “I tell people bull riding and bronc riding is the most exciting, bone-jarring two hours in extreme sports, eight seconds at a time. These guys can walk away with several thousands of dollars for wining first place. Not bad money for two hours of preparation and eight seconds of total terror!”
The riding club is located at 1023 Irvine St., west of Chenowith Loop Road. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids 5 and under are free.
Tickets can be purchased in The Dalles at Bi-Mart and Big Jim’s Drive-In and in Hood River at Mid-Columbia Marine and Motorsports.
For more information visit Wild West Events Inc on Facebook, or go to wildwesteventsinc.com or call 541-729-5335 or 541-912-5335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.