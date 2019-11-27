The theme of this year’s Starlight Parade is “Ruby Red Christmas” and the fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
The parade begins at West Sixth and Webber streets, then rolls through downtown before ending in front of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce office. The community Tree Lighting Celebration will take place at the Chamber following the parade at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Enjoy floats decked with lights, Christmas music and holiday cheer, and witness the delight in the children’s eyes as they watch Santa’s sleigh rolling down the streets of The Dalles. The Annual Tree Lighting Celebration will offer Santa photos, hot chocolate, cookies and popcorn.
Winners of the Chamber’s Holiday Business Window Decorating Contest will be announced at the tree light celebration. New this year, there will be a professional and an amateur category.
The Chamber grounds are located at 404 W. 2nd St., The Dalles.
Parade participants enter to win prizes and will be judged based on interpretation and presentation of the theme (40 percent of score), creative use of lights (30 percent of score) and originality (30 percent of score).
“We love kicking off the holiday season alongside the community with this long-standing tradition,” said Lisa Farquharson, President and CEO of the Chamber. “It’s always fun to see the community’s creativity.”
