Saddle Up for St. Jude’s June 8
Saddle up to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., near 70210 China Hollow Road in Wasco.
This wonderful area to ride in is open for the fundraiser once a year: Call 541-993-3565 if you are interested in riding. This is great ride for a young horse, not too easy but not too hard. There are some spots of gravel but we ride our horses barefoot most of the time. There are a couple of creek crossings and lots of great views.
