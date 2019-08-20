Jamie Coventry & Natasha Kaluza were clown school sweethearts and are graduates of both the first and second year programs of the Clown Conservatory at the San Francisco Circus Center. Coventry & Kaluza won Best Comedy/Clown Act in the American Circus Festival two years in a row, and best duo in the Picklewater Free Circus Festival two years in a row. Credits include: Teatro Zinzanni Events, New Pickle Circus, Pickle Circus School Tour, Sweet Can Productions, Circus Bella, Flynn Creek Circus, and more.