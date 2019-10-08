The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays will host his monthly “Second Saturday with the Mayor” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. This month’s meet will be held at Route 30 Bottle & Brews (317 E. 2nd St.) in The Dalles. This month’s feature guest is city Police Chief Pat Ashmore. Bring your suggestions, ideas and matters of concern for the future of our great city to this informal get together.
If you would like to host a neighborhood meet with Mayor Mays, contact the Mayor at 541 769-0858.
