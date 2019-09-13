At every stage of life there are challenges. (Thankfully we don’t have to worry about pimples anymore!) But there is always something to laugh about—although it is often hard to find jokes and anecdotes about older adults that don’t reinforce negative stereotypes.
But as I was surfing the Internet looking for a topic for this week’s column, I came across an article by Greg Daugherty on the Next Avenue website where he interviewed Andy Landorf and John Colquhoun, creators of a new comic strip titled “The New 60.” They both had worked for the same advertising agency and started the comic after the agency was sold and new owners started downsizing. In the comic, they poke fun at themselves and the everyday experiences they and their “sixty-something” friends encounter.
As Landorf explains, “I think in general we’re trying to look at the universality of what it means to be at this stage of life—what’s alike about all of us, as opposed to what’s different.”
And Colquhoun adds, “So it’s not all ‘Gee, we’re getting old, our bodies don’t work like they used to.’ We wanted it to be more upbeat, be about the possibilities, what you can do now that the kids are out of the house and you have some time and you can travel. Or you’re reaching the end of one career and possibly starting another. We had one of our characters looking into a new franchise we invented called Pizza on a Stick.”
Landorf and Colquhoun show you can reinvent yourself at any age by following your passions, whether it is growing a fantastic vegetable garden, making walking sticks or creating a comic strip. They believe it is easier today than ever to start your own thing; and if you have a passion you want to explore, go for it.
You can find their comics at https://www.thenew60comic.com or on Facebook; enjoy a few laughs we can all relate to.
If you are interested in changing jobs or are looking for a new one, AARP is offering a Flexible Work Online Expo where you can explore the possibilities of flexible work options, such as telework, seasonal, part-time and more. The online expo is Tuesday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more and register by searching “flexible work online expo” online.
The Mid-Columbia Senior Center is working with RiteAid to schedule a flu shot clinic at the Center. I should know a date by next week.
Last week, I forgot to mention the Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association (MCCCA’s) 2019-2020 season and their first performance, by the Alley Cats, last Friday. You can still purchase a season pass for the four remaining concerts. In addition, you can purchase tickets for the popular “Dancing with The Gorge Stars” performance, which is their fundraiser and not included in the season pass. MCCCA has been around since 1937 and is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization which has brought outstanding on-stage entertainment to the Mid-Columbia area at affordable prices. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website at midcolumbiacommunityconcerts.org.
Tom Graff is back! He has been traveling during the month of August but is once again singing on Thursdays before the Meals-On-Wheels dinner, from 11 a.m. to noon. Stop by and enjoy some good old country music.
On Nov. 29, 1948, a sport debuted on television, and during the late 1950s and 1960s it was broadcast on several networks, becoming so popular that the Bay Bombers sold out arenas from coast to coast. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of this sport, which consisted of two teams competing on an oval track and fielding five members, including jammers, blockers and a pivot, for two minute periods called “jams?” Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or write it on the back of a photograph of the Gorge’s own amateur women’s team.
I knew last week’s question would be tough, since it was about local lore. But the Mosier swimming hole popular during the 60’s and 70’s was called by many “16 Hole,” although Ruth Radcliff remembered it as the “Pocket.” I did receive correct answers from Cheri Brent and Tammy Berthold, who is this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
Well, it’s been another week, swinging from limb to limb. Until we meet again, I know I’m getting older when the hardest part of my swim workout is taking off my swimsuit while standing in the shower!
“It is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.”
— Warren Buffett
Thursday (12th): Chili Stuffed Baked Potato (Music – Tom Graff)
Friday (13th): Cheeseburger
Monday (16th): Beef Stew
Tuesday (17th): Parmesan Chicken on Angel Hair Pasta
Wednesday (18th): Baked Ham
