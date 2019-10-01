With all the Medicare television ads and mailbox stuffers, you probably know that Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. But where can you get unbiased information to help you navigate through the complicated and often frustrating Medicare system?
You can find that information by making an appointment with a SHIBA counselor. To do so, contact the Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 541-296-4788 or SHIBA at 541-288-8341. SHIBA is a federally-funded, nationwide program that trains volunteers to provide free one-on-one Medicare counseling.
You can also attend a free Medicare 101 workshop on Oct. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. Call The Dalles Campus of Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) to register, at 541-506-6011. Registration will ensure there are enough materials—but walk-ins are welcome as space allows.
By attending the workshop, you will learn when and how to enroll, what Medicare does and does not cover, the difference between A and B, prescription drug coverage, financial assistance, fraud protection, and more.
Have you thought of trying something new, such as one of the four creative arts classes scheduled at the Center this month? I know you were told since grade school that you have no artistic ability, but they were wrong. And besides, it isn’t all about what you create, but the process of creating.
Call the Center to sign up for one of the following classes. Classes are free, but space is limited to ten:
• Pen and Ink and Drawing Florals. Artist is Abigail Agersea. Wednesdays, Oct 2 and 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Knitting, crocheting and even spinning your own yarn, with fiber artist Ruth Barnes. Fridays, October 4, 11, 18 and 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Poetry, Creative Writing and Haikus. Artist is Kristyn Fix, Tuesdays, Oct. 8 and 15 at 10 a.m.
• Glass Art with artist Anielle Forsyth, Thursdays, Oct. 10 and 24, at 10 a.m.
It’s Gorge Happiness Month, and here are some ways to increase your happiness this week: Oct. 3—go for a short silent walk; Oct. 4—tell a new joke; Oct. 5 —get someone to do the three daily happiness habits; Oct. 6—pick a person or a goal to focus on this week; Oct. 7—say yes; Oct 8—seek out a new free class or event; and Oct. 9—tell someone what you like about them.
What makes me happy is listening and dancing to the “oldies,” which you can do at the Center’s next dance, “60’s GOLD,” on Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with DJ Randy Haines. A “groovy” time is guaranteed.
If you can’t wait until the 25th, the Sceptre Brothers are going to be playing great rock and roll from the 60’s in the The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s newly-remodeled theater on Saturday, Oct. 5, as a fundraiser for the Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door or at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles.
The Sceptre Brothers is a four-piece band, which includes The Dalles own Dan Ross on drums, that first formed when the band members attended school in LaGrande in 1964. After school they went their separate ways, but they reunited forty-three years later. Check them out at sceptrebrothers.com.
The name of the mystery series first published in 1927 that revolved around two teenage boys acting as amateur detectives was The Hardy Boys. And the girl’s series was Nancy Drew. I received correct answers from Betsy Ayres, Dale and Becky Roberts, Sandy Haechrel, Jess Birge, Michael Carrico, Lana Tepfer, Jerry Phillips, Barbara Cadwell and Glenna McCargar, who is this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
I still remember the days when the television networks’ “fall lineup” was a big deal. Looking back at the fall lineup of 1961, there were two new medical dramas: Ben Casey and an NBC series. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the title of the NBC television series that told the story of a young intern working at the fictional Blair General Hospital? And for bonus points, who was the star?
Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or send it with a recording of the hit single “Three Stars Will Shine Tonight,” which was the show’s theme song.
Well, it’s been another week, enjoying the fall weather. Until we meet again, you know you are getting old when you google the word “groovy” and the first thing listed is “a powerful language for the Java platform” – whatever that means!
“Don’t hitch your wagon to a falling star” — Judge Judy
MENU
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at 12:00
at the Center
Thursday (3rd): Oven Baked Chicken (Music – Tom Graff)
Friday (4th): Potato Bar with Chili
Monday (7th): Beef Stew
Tuesday (8th): Lemon Pepper Fish
Wednesday (9th): Hamburger
