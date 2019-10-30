What do you remember about visiting the dentist when you were a child? Fishing for a small toy out of the fish tank if you were good during your visit? Or a long needle painfully inserted in your gum before filling a cavity?
However you may feel about visiting a dentist, maintaining good oral health is important at any age because as older adults we still encounter cavities, gum disease and dry mouth. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has published a fact sheet for older adults on these three oral health issues which you can find by googling “NIH older adults and oral health.” (In case you are wondering, as I was, craniofacial is a medical term that relates to the bones of the skull and face.)
You likely already know the basics of oral health to prevent cavities and gum disease because you’ve heard them since you were a child: use a fluoride toothpaste; brush twice daily and floss regularly; and see a dentist for regular check-ups.
But one problem I only recently encountered is dry mouth: the feeling there is not enough saliva in your mouth. In my case it is a side effect of one of my medications, but it can also be caused by dehydration and disease. Since saliva helps keep harmful germs in check, less saliva increases the risk of developing tooth decay. If you think you have dry mouth and it feels uncomfortable, see a dentist or physician to find relief.
One challenge, however, is that Medicare doesn’t pay for dental work—as if your mouth is not a part of your body. You must purchase a separate dental plan. (Several dentists offer their own insurance plans.) But just as you take care of the rest of your body, it is important to practice good dental hygiene as we grow older.
As an addendum, I just learned from a friend that before his hip replacement he had to have a dentist sign-off that there were no infections in his gums—at a cost of over $800! Another reason to see your dentist regularly!
Here’s a shout out to the local Elks; they have now moved into the same building as the Eagles, but don’t get the idea they are going away—they are still doing good things for the community. For example, they just donated $1,500 to The Dalles Meals-on-Wheals, which provides home-delivered meals as well as serving noon meals at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Because of limited federal funding, Meals-on-Wheels appreciates any donations. And they are always looking for volunteer drivers!
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., Kerry Cobb will be discussing art masterpieces at the Center. In her presentation, you will learn about some of the most famous pieces of western art and why they are so iconic, including the stories behind their creation—from Michelangelo’s “David” to Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” to Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”
And on Friday, Nov. 8, there will be a bus going from the Center to Hood River to tour the art gallery at the Columbia Center for The Arts (CCA) and see the live performance of “An Evening of Poe,” with dinner in between. We’ll leave the Center at 3:15 p.m. and return to The Dalles around 9:30 p.m.
The show and transportation are free (thanks to CCA), so the only cost is your dinner. Call us to sign up.
Also, now that Gorge Happiness Month is almost over, don’t forget the three daily habits proven to make us happier and healthier: gratitude, acts of kindness and a moment of silence.
The game show hosted by Allen Ludden where two teams attempt to convey mystery words to each other using only single-word clues was Password. I received correct answers from Rhonda Spies, Barbara Cadwell, Jess Birge, Cheri Brent and Alice Mattox, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
Continuing October’s theme of 60’s television shows, this week’s question is about the animated television series The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, which aired from 1959 through 1964 and was known for its quality writing and wry humor. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of their main adversaries—the Russian-like spies—working to catch Moose and Squirrel? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or mail it with a picture of Fearless Leader.
Well, it’s been another week, trying to keep my body’s engine light from coming on. Until we meet again, keep living your life with courage, humor and gratitude.
“If only my teeth were as white as my legs.” Unknown
MENU
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at 12:00 at the Center.
Thursday (31): Oven Fried Chicken (Music – Tom Graff)
Friday (1): Beef Stew
Monday (4): Beer Battered Fish
Tuesday (5): Meatloaf (Music – Andre and Friends)
Wednesday (6): Chicken Cordon Blue
