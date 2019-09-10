In remembrance of Sept. 11, a memorial program will be held at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Station 1 Wednesday morning, beginning at 7 .m.
Program includes introduction by Chief Bob Palmer, 7:14 a.m.; Invocation by MCFR Chaplain Marilyn Roth; The Star Spangled Banner by Linda Holcomb; A moment of silence and bell ringing at 7:27 a.m.; Closing prayer at 7:30 a.m. and closing statement by Chief Palmer.
