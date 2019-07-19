Serious Theater has announced its 2020 theatrical season. The performances will take place in the Sawyer Hall at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W 10th St., in The Dalles.
“The King, The Final Days,” will be presented in the early spring. Elvis, The King, is dying as he relives significant events in his life. From singing in his home church, the performance follows Elvis as he gains fame and notoriety. A multi-media show, written by New York playwright Mark Macias, who is planning to come to The Dalles for the opening night performance.
“The Honeymooners” will be presented in early fall and offers a return to the 1950’s and 1960’s days of Black and White television. On stage, and in Black and White, Ralph Kramden, Alice Kramden, Ed Norton and Alice Norton will be resurrected in three hilarious episodes frm this iconic comedy TV show.
A 1940’s radio-show version of either “It’s a Wonderful Life” or Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” (depending upon availability of performance rights) will be performed the weekend after Thanksgiving. Radio performances live sound effects and music.
Further details for each show, as well as audition notices, will be in local newspapers and radio stations as well s on Serious Theater’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.