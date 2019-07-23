Shaniko Days will feature a parade, gunfight and plenty of entertainment the weekend of Aug. 3-4.
The festivities begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Chamber Raffle and Bake sale as well as Old-Tyme Photos from noon to 5 p.m. Gunfight at the OK Corral skit and others throughout the day. Music entertainment begins at 11 a.m., finishing with a 7 p.m. street dance with local area sensations, Joni, Zac & Mic.
Event schedule for Sunday, Aug. 4:
• Church in the school Sunday morning, 10 a.m. by True Life Church of Colton, Ore.
All weekend:
Vendors welcome, call 541-489-3226; camp free along the streets of Shaniko; Music in the Stagecoach Station/Raven’s Nest in the afternoons; downtown Firehouse sale; Toy & Game Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school house.
