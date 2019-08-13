Would you like to represent the Sherman County Fair? The requirements for the Sherman County Fair Queen no longer required applicants to have or use a horse. If you are interested in becoming the fair queen, visit shermancountyfairfun.com/forms for more information. Applicants must be 15 to 19 years old. Applications are due Wednesday Aug. 21. For more information email shermanctyfair@hotmail.com.
The Sherman County Fair in Moro is Aug. 20-24. Fair schedule, events and forms needed by participants can be found at www.shermancountyfairfun.com.
