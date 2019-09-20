The Sherman County School District will be celebrating the induction of four individuals and one team into the Sherman County School District Hall of Honor at a reception in the cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19. There will also be a presentation and celebration of 151 years of education in Sherman County, from one-room schools to a single campus.
The Booster Club will be serving a tri-tip dinner for $12 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and designated speakers will be sharing memories of each honoree beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door, induction event is free.
The 2019 inductees include United States Military Academy graduate Captain Deron R. Kaseberg; former State FFA President and OSU College of Agricultural Sciences hall of fame member Michael S. Macnab; teacher and state champion coach Ron Townsend; the first female Sherman County superintendent Grace Zevely (posthumously); and the 1989 1A State Champion Football Team.
The purpose of the Hall of Honor is to formally recognize outstanding contributions to the heritage and tradition of the Sherman County School District. It is designed to recognize and preserve the memory of students, teachers, athletes, teams, coaches, boosters and others whose achievements and support have brought recognition and honor to the Sherman County School District.More information at www.shermancountyschooldistrict.
