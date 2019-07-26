The second annual “Shop with a Hero” event is set for Aug. 17 at Fred Meyer, and signups for local children will take place July 31 and Aug. 1. Limited spots are available for a chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer or firefighter for back-to-school needs.
The program is open to Hood River and Wasco County students entering kindergarten through fifth grad with a qualified income level.
Parents may sign up at either the Salvation Army or St. Vincent de Paul, both in The Dalles.
Signups at the Salvation Army, at 623 E. 3rd St., (541-296-6417), take place on July 31 from 6-8 p.m. and on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Signups at St. Vincent de Paul, at 315 W. 3rd St., (541-296-9566) take place on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents must bring proof of student age, parent or guardian’s ID, proof of income (such as a paystub, SSI, food stamps, TANF, etc.) proof of residence (a piece of mail), and clothing sizes and needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.