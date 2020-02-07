Did you ever wonder how Sorosis Park got its name?
Most people who settle in or visit The Dalles raise that question. The answer has to do with a remarkable group of women who accomplished much in the early 1900s, the Sorosis Club.
The Sorosis Club of The Dalles is topic of the Regional History Forum presentation Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Original Courthouse, 410 West 2nd Place in The Dalles. It is the second in a month-long series of history presentation. Program begins at 1 p.m.
“The Women of Sorosis: Social ‘Influencers’ of Their Day” will be presented by Denise Dietrich Bokum, a volunteer at Fort Dalles Museum, which was founded by the women, who also gave their name to Sorosis Park.
Even before women received the right to vote, contributions of the Sorosis Club to the development and preservation of The Dalles was far reaching, said Bokum. She is a native of Pennsylvania and has had careers teaching, sales and marketing and healthcare management. She came west in what she calls a “quality of life” move, and her exploration of local history led to this program about interesting women who were leaders in their day.
Admission to the program is free but donations are welcome. There is a TV monitor on the ground floor of the 1859 courthouse to serve those unable to climb the stairs. Coffee and cookies will be served after the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.