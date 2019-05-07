The popular annual spring plant fair is set for this Saturday, May 11, at City Park, located at Fifth and Union, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event usually sells out of all its plants, which are the product of a joint venture by Wasco County Master Gardeners and the juvenile detention facility at the regional jail in The Dalles.
Proceeds from the event are split between the two groups.
The fair also includes food booths, crafters and artists and demonstrations.
