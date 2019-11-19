Gorge Community Music (GCM) will showcase student musicians Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m. at their 410 E. Second St. stage.
GCM partners with local music teachers to provide group and private instruction in the store’s upstairs lesson rooms. Lessons are offered on a variety of instruments and students come from all walks of life. Part of the vision the owners had for the store was to create a place where music could be shared, and a small stage was built upstairs during renovations in 2015.
Performances will showcase both children and adults on a variety of instruments and across genres.
Eager performers, refreshments and members of the creative community will be on hand. Families with children are encouraged to attend.
Admission is by donation, with proceeds to benefit the Walworth Music Foundation, providing music lesson scholarships to local youth. For more information, call 541-296-2900.
