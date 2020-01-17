The Dalles community members begin voting for the city Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, as they gather at the Neon Museum downtown for a televised announcement of the city’s nomination as one of the “top five” cities in the running for a season with Small Business Revolution, an online small business makeover show. Pictured are, left to right, The Dalles Mayor Richard Mays; City Councilor Tim McGLothlin; Charlotte Palmer, a The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce volunteer; and Beverly and Tom Krueger.