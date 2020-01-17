The Dalles is one step closer to being the featured town on Season 5 of Small Business Revolution, an online video program. The city is competing against four other U.S. towns: Benicia, Calif.; Fredonia, N.Y.; Livingston, Mont. and Spearfish, S.D.
To win, The Dalles must receive the most votes during the public voting period, which is open through Jan. 21. People can cast one vote per unique email per device per day. For more on how to vote, visit lovethedalles.com or vote directly at smallbusinessrevolution.org.
TD supporters hope to garner at least one million votes, which is what the Season 4 town, Searcy, Ark. (population: 22,000) received. The Dalles’ population is 15,600.
The show, whose tagline is “on a mission to revitalize small towns, one small business at a time,” highlights why small businesses are critical to local economies. The winning city will get help to revitalize their main street with a $500,000 investment for six local small businesses and the community.
“This is an incredible opportunity for The Dalles. Our charming, historic downtown area has made huge strides in the past decade with a variety of unique new businesses—from boutiques to breweries—which have joined longtime businesses such as Klindt’s Booksellers, the oldest bookstore in the West,” said Don Warren, President of The Dalles Main Street. “We’re so proud of our wonderful small business owners, who are the heart of The Dalles, and we would love to have Small Business Revolution help bring our downtown to the next level. I hope everyone will show their love for The Dalles and its small businesses by voting for our town every day.”
“Small Business Revolution has recognized both The Dalles’ charm and potential, and it’s time to get us over the finish line, so let’s all get voting!” said Lisa Farquharson, President/CEO of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
The winning town will be announced on January 28.
Small Business Revolution is an online series available on Hulu and Amazon Prime co-hosted by Ty Pennington of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and “Trading Spaces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.